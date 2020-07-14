LEGO NES trailer released, available this August Nintendo has revealed the price tag and release date for the LEGO NES set.

Nintendo and LEGO teamed up earlier this year for a Super Mario set, which captured the attention and wallets of many. Buzz started to generate when an image of a LEGO NES leaked on social media on July 13. Following this, LEGO posted a quick teaser that confirmed the existence of the NES set. Now, Nintendo has shared a full trailer that shows the NES LEGO set in all of its glory, as well as the launch date and price tag.

The trailer was posted to the official Nintendo of America Twitter account. The trailer shows off all of the dynamic ways the fans can use their LEGO NES set. We see the user plug the controller into the console, and even blow on the cartridge before inserting it into the NES.

Bring the pixels to life with the #LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System set! Assemble your own console and retro TV, then turn the crank to make 8-bit Mario move across the screen! Add your LEGO Mario figure for even more fun!



Available 8/1: https://t.co/51IHyLMEFj — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 14, 2020

On top of that, the LEGO NES set also comes with a small LEGO television, very similar to what you would’ve seen in most children’s bedrooms in the 80s. Once assembled, players can use a crank to actually scroll through a level of the original Super Mario Bros. Those who purchased the Super Mario Starter Course can place the interactive Mario figure on top of the TV to hear the classic theme played aloud. The figure will also react to the enemies and power-ups that appear on screen.

For those that can’t wait to get their hands on this set, you won’t have to wait very long. The LEGO NES set will be available on August 1 and will cost $229.99 USD, per the LEGO website. In its entirety, the set comes with a total of 2646 pieces.

Following the set’s leak, it didn’t take long for Nintendo and LEGO to come out with an official reveal and some concrete details. For more on LEGO and collectibles, stay right here on Shacknews.