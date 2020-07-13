New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

LEGO and Nintendo partnering for NES set

LEGO and Nintendo are coming for that 80s nostalgia yet again with their latest collaboration.
Donovan Erskine
1

LEGO has seen tremendous success in licensing other IPs. However, throughout their countless collaborations, there’s been one major name that the company hadn’t partnered with, Nintendo. This of course changed when LEGO and Nintendo worked together earlier this year to create a Super Mario set, and the two are now set to pair up again. LEGO has teased a new Nintendo Entertainment System set, celebrating the iconic console. 

The announcement was made on the official LEGO Twitter account, where the company posted a short clip that displays the silhouette of a LEGO NES, controller, and television. The Tweet was captioned, “Are you ready to play like never before?” this being a clear reference to the NES’ marketing slogan, “Now you’re playing with power!”

This announcement comes shortly after some high-quality images of the upcoming NES set leaked on social media. Both Nintendo and LEGO saw great success with their Super Mario Collaboration, so it stands to reason that the companies would be eager to work together again. Nintendo has a wealth of characters and properties that would simply print money if they saw a LEGO adaptation, so we may be seeing the beginning of a long and fruitful partnership. 

It’s unclear how much the LEGO NES set will cost, or even when we can expect it to become available. Of course, when those details become available, we’ll have them for you right here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

