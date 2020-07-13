LEGO and Nintendo partnering for NES set LEGO and Nintendo are coming for that 80s nostalgia yet again with their latest collaboration.

LEGO has seen tremendous success in licensing other IPs. However, throughout their countless collaborations, there’s been one major name that the company hadn’t partnered with, Nintendo. This of course changed when LEGO and Nintendo worked together earlier this year to create a Super Mario set, and the two are now set to pair up again. LEGO has teased a new Nintendo Entertainment System set, celebrating the iconic console.

The announcement was made on the official LEGO Twitter account, where the company posted a short clip that displays the silhouette of a LEGO NES, controller, and television. The Tweet was captioned, “Are you ready to play like never before?” this being a clear reference to the NES’ marketing slogan, “Now you’re playing with power!”

Are you ready to play like never before? pic.twitter.com/XuNFD7rP0B — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) July 13, 2020

This announcement comes shortly after some high-quality images of the upcoming NES set leaked on social media. Both Nintendo and LEGO saw great success with their Super Mario Collaboration, so it stands to reason that the companies would be eager to work together again. Nintendo has a wealth of characters and properties that would simply print money if they saw a LEGO adaptation, so we may be seeing the beginning of a long and fruitful partnership.

It’s unclear how much the LEGO NES set will cost, or even when we can expect it to become available. Of course, when those details become available, we’ll have them for you right here on Shacknews.