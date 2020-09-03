Super Mario Bros 35th pin set available for finishing anniversary missions until March 2021 Fans can earn an exclusive pin set through completing Mario-themed challenges in honor of the series' anniversary.

The gaming world was met with an unexpected barrage of Super Mario Bros. news when Nintendo decided to surprise drop a Direct on September 3. In celebration of the iconic franchise turning 35, Nintendo is releasing several Mario games, both old and new, on the Switch. The company also revealed that fans can get their hands on some exclusive Mario Anniversary pins through completing challenges online.

During the September 3 Nintendo Direct, which can be seen below, Mario is shining bright as he gets several new titles coming to the Nintendo Switch. However, the anniversary celebration extends beyond newly announced games. On the new Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary website, there are different missions players can do, yielding a variety of rewards. Fans will notice that they’ve already begun progress, as the first mission is to simply visit the website!

In addition, the missions include taking the Super Mario quiz to test your knowledge, downloading an image of your favorite Mario from the 35 year timeline, and using the Super Mario Music Player to jam out to some of the most beloved themes in gaming. There are also game-related missions, such as racing in the Super Mario Kart Tour event, and purchasing the newly announced Super Mario 3D All-Stars game.

To get the pin set, players will have to preorder Super Mario 3D All-Stars, as well as complete any four additional missions. The reward will be available until December 22, so there’s plenty of time left. That being said, it’s probably a good idea to jump this deal sooner rather than later, as it’s only redeemable as supplies last. The pin set features five unique pins, each themed around the first five mainline mario titles.

