Super Mario Bros. 35 brings competitive Tetris 99 style to Mario in October 2020 A Super Mario Bros. battle royale was revealed during the Mario 35th Anniversary Nintendo Direct.

At long last, the Super Mario 35th Anniversary rumors turned out to be real. Out of nowhere, Nintendo announced a slew of Mario games coming to the Switch via remaster or standard port. However, a brand new title called Super Mario Bros. 35 was also announced. Invoking strong Tetris 99 vibes, Super Mario Bros. 35 pits 35 players against each other in a competitive last-man-standing format. The game will be available on October 1.

In Super Mario Bros. 35, players load into levels in the world of the original Super Mario Bros. and face off in a format very similar to Tetris 99. You can see the other 34 players' screens surrounding yours, and have the ability to sabotage them by defeating enemies and sending them to their courses. Players can select who to sabotage by choosing lowest time, most coins, attackers, or random. The last Mario standing wins!

Super Mario Bros. 35 will be exclusive to those subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online, which costs $19.99 USD a year. The game will be available to play on October 1. Unfortunately, the trailer states that Super Mario Bros. 35 will only be playable until March 31, 2021. This implies that Nintendo is planning on pulling the game entirely after that date. Here’s hoping that Super Mario Bros. 35 is a big enough hit that the company has a change of heart.

Either way, we’re excited by the prospect of a Super Mario Bros. Battle Royale. Fans will only have to wait a bit under a month to get their hands on the newly announced title. Super Mario Bros. 35 wasn’t the only reveal made on the September 3 Direct, as we also learned of the Super Mario 3D All-Stars bundle, which brings Super Mario 64, Galaxy, and Sunshine to Switch. Nintendo also announced Mario Kart Live Home Circuit, which lets players build their own tracks at home using toys, and then race on them.