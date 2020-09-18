Shacknews Dump - September 18, 2020 It was a non-stop gauntlet of feed-clogging news in the gaming industry this week. We try to contain it to just one new Shacknews Dump... And you know we'll succeed.

As we edge towards the Holiday 2020 season full of new technology, consoles, and games, the news keeps amassing like a snowball down a mountain. The only hope we have of surviving is by breaking it up week by week. So get ready for your weekly breakage of game news on the Shacknews Dump.

On this September 18 edition of the Shacknews Dump, it was almost difficult to narrow down the topics that needed discussing. Facebook came out with official announcement of new augmented reality focuses and the Oculus Quest 2, Apple revealed a wealth of new products and technology, PlayStation 5 got a price reveal and a stumbling, bumbling pre-order, and even Nintendo got in on the action.

With so much to discuss, we'll be going live with the whole Shacknews Dump at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET

Here’s the rundown of topics on today’s Shacknews Dump:

