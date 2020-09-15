All reveals & announcements from Apple Event September 2020 Did you miss the September 2020 Apple Event livestream? Then you missed the reveal of a few new pieces of Apple tech. We've gathered it all here for you.

Despite all difficulties, 2020 has still been a year full of new tech reveals around the board. In the field of mobile devices, Apple has been hard at work on its next generation of technology including the Apple Watch, iPad, and iPhone, and while the last of these was not present, the September 2020 Apple Event had a lot to share about new products in the Watch and iPad lines. If you missed the presentation, no worries. We’ve gathered everything revealed during the showcase right here for you.

All reveals & announcements from Apple Event September 2020

The latest Apple Event livestream went live on September 15, 2020. We didn’t know what to expect out of the presentation given WWDC 2020 focused almost entirely on operating system updates across the Apple line of products, but we actually got the reveal of new iPads and Apple Watches during this show, the entirety of which you can see below.

What to catch all of the major reveals and announcements from the Apple Event livestream in September 2020? Here’s what was shown.

And that covers everything from the September 2020 Apple Event. Did anything catch you eye? What were you hoping to see from Apple? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty section below.