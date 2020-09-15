All reveals & announcements from Apple Event September 2020
Did you miss the September 2020 Apple Event livestream? Then you missed the reveal of a few new pieces of Apple tech. We've gathered it all here for you.
Despite all difficulties, 2020 has still been a year full of new tech reveals around the board. In the field of mobile devices, Apple has been hard at work on its next generation of technology including the Apple Watch, iPad, and iPhone, and while the last of these was not present, the September 2020 Apple Event had a lot to share about new products in the Watch and iPad lines. If you missed the presentation, no worries. We’ve gathered everything revealed during the showcase right here for you.
All reveals & announcements from Apple Event September 2020
The latest Apple Event livestream went live on September 15, 2020. We didn’t know what to expect out of the presentation given WWDC 2020 focused almost entirely on operating system updates across the Apple line of products, but we actually got the reveal of new iPads and Apple Watches during this show, the entirety of which you can see below.
What to catch all of the major reveals and announcements from the Apple Event livestream in September 2020? Here’s what was shown.
- New WatchOS 7 blood oxygen feature outlined during September Apple Event
- Apple Watch Series 6 revealed at September Apple Event
- Solo Loop band revealed for Apple Watch during September Apple Event
- Apple Watch SE revealed at Apple September Event
- Family Setup for Apple Watch announced during Apple September Event
- Apple pledges to be carbon neutral by 2030 during September Apple Event
- Fitness+ revealed for Apple Watch at September Apple Event
- Apple One subscription service revealed during September Apple Event
- 8th-gen iPad and iPad Air 4 announced during Apple September Event 2020
- New iPad Air 4 utilizes the previously rumored A14 chip, reveals September Apple Event
- New iPad Air will use USB-C instead of Apple's Lightning connector
- iPadOS 14 release date announced at Apple September Event
- iOS 14 full release revealed at September Apple Event
And that covers everything from the September 2020 Apple Event. Did anything catch you eye? What were you hoping to see from Apple? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty section below.
-
TJ Denzer posted a new article, All reveals & announcements from Apple Event September 2020