Apple One subscription service revealed during September Apple Event

Now you can pick up all of Apple's various services under one subscription service with Apple One.
Josh Hawkins
4

Apple has a lot of subscription services now. From Apple Music to Apple TV+, and even the new Fitness+. Getting them all can be expensive, but thankfully Apple has heard your pleas and has introduced a new service called Apple One, which offers users a way to pick up all their favorite Apple subs under one payment.

Those looking to bring all their apps under one umbrella will be happy to know that Apple One offers three different subscription options. Each tier offers some additional features like more iCloud storage space and even access to other apps in the Apple ecosphere.

Those looking to pick up Apple One can do so this fall when it launches. The service will offer three different price points, which we’ll break down a bit more right now.

The first tier, Individual plan, is available for $14.95 a month and includes access to Apple Music, TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage. The second tier, the Family plan, costs $19.95 a month, but gets you everything that the Individual plan included plus 200GB of iCloud storage. Finally, the most expensive tier is the Premier plan. For $29.95 a month, users will get access to Apple Music, TV+, Apple Arcade, 2TB of iCloud storage, as well as News+ and Fitness+ when it launches in late 2020.

Apple one service

As you can see, each tier offers a lot for the price and even the $30 plan isn’t a bad deal considering how much these products each cost on their own. If you use Apple services a lot, then it’s really a bit of a no-brainer to pick up one of the various Apple One plans when they launch later this year.

For more from Apple’s September event, make sure you check out our complete recap and head over to our Apple topic for more content and news.

Guides Editor

Joshua holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing and has been exploring the world of video games for as long as he can remember. He enjoys everything from large-scale RPGs to small, bite-size indie gems and everything in between.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    September 15, 2020 10:45 AM

    Josh Hawkins posted a new article, Apple One subscription service revealed during September Apple Event

    • RomSteady legacy 10 years mercury ludicrous
      reply
      September 15, 2020 12:37 PM

      I think I'd end up saving a little money this way, which is odd to say when it comes to an Apple announcement.

      • ejectorpod legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        September 15, 2020 12:58 PM

        I didn't do the math, I have the 50gb iCloud plan and use Apple Arcade for random gaming on the phone, so might make sense to go ahead and just sign up for this and get TV+ and music for just a couple bucks more.

        • ejectorpod legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          September 15, 2020 12:59 PM

          actually I guess it's an additional $11, guess would have to decide if I'd use the TV+ and music enough to justify, but that's really not much

