New WatchOS 7 blood oxygen feature outlined during September Apple Event Some of the newest features for WatchOS 7 will help monitor blood oxygen levels to keep users aware of overall health and dangerous situations.

Changes to the Apple Watch operating system have been focused on versatility and aiding in the overall health of its users, but a new blood oxygen feature coming in the new WatchOS 7 update will help in monitoring the heart, aiding in overall health decisions, and staying ahead of catastrophic situations before they can become life-threatening.

Apple discussed the WatchOS 7 blood oxygen feature during its Apple Event livestream on September 15, 2020. The overall function of the feature is meant to help monitor the ongoing heart of the user’s heart and lung activity. The new Apple Watch Series 6 features a number of infrared sensors underneath the watch that will be able to record the color of your blood via light reflection and measure your blood oxygen levels in just 15 seconds. It will even be able to record background readings, which will be stored in the Apple Watch’s Health app. By way of this technology and recording, you’ll be able to stay atop of another aspect of your overall health, detect issues early, and keep serious issues from occurring through use of critical information.

The additional feature comes on top of the reveal of the Apple Watch Series 6. With the increase in technology, the Apple Watch is becoming an ever more versatile means of tracking your health, monitoring your day-to-day activity, and aiding in the promotion of a better lifestyle. With the launch of the Apple Watch Series 6 on September 18, starting at a retail price of $399, features like the blood oxygen reading feature will make it all the more important to health-concerned users around the world.

The Apple Watch 6 and its new blood oxygen feature were just one of various announcements from Apple today. Be sure to check out the full September 2020 Apple Event recap for all reveals and announcements made during the livestream.