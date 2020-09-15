Apple Watch Series 6 revealed at September Apple Event The next Apple Watch was shown off during Apple's Time Flies event.

The September 2020 Apple Event featured a number of reveals from the tech company. One of the biggest drops was the announcement of the Apple Watch Series 6, the latest in Apple’s line of smartwatches. The Series 6 hosts a number of new features centered around health and fitness.

During the Apple Event, a new trailer was released, highlighting the features that users can toy with when they get their hands on an Apple Watch Series 6. One of the biggest additions is the ability for the Apple Watch to measure blood oxygen levels, which Apple states will only take around 15 seconds. Apple put a strong emphasis on health and safety when debuting the new Apple Watch, and this feature falls right in line with those principles. The company even said that they’d partnered with health organizations to do further research on if the blood oxygen measurer will be able to detect if a user has COVID-19.

Of course, new Apple devices means new and improved specs. The Series 6 Apple Watch boasts a 20% increase in performance and speed, thanks to the new S6 processor. Like the Series 5 Apple Watch, the Series 6 features an always-on display, now 2.5 times brighter than its predecessor. This should make it easier for users to quickly read the information on-screen in a variety of lighting environments.

WatchOS 7 was revealed back at WWDC in June and is the operating system that the Apple Watch Series 6 will be running on when it releases this month. The Apple Watch Series 6 will cost $399 for the 40mm model and is available for pre-order today. Devices are set to begin shipping on September 18. The September 2020 Apple Event was home to many more announcements from the company, including a cheaper Apple Watch SE, as well as a new generation of iPads.