WatchOS 7 revealed at WWDC 2020 with Watch Face Sharing The watchOS 7 update will help you get your groove on with a new dance option for workouts and offer fresh custom faces. It'll even help you keep your hands clean.

Today during Apple's WWDC 2020 event they revealed several new features that would be coming to the Apple Watch via the watchOS 7 update. Consumers will be getting a number of customization and lifestyle improvements thanks to the watchOS 7 update.

One of biggest updates comes in the form of even more customizable face settings. For instance, avid surfers can now make a surf watch face that helps them follow the tides and find that perfect time to go hang ten. The customization options go beyond the desires of beach bum though. Parents can now make a face settings to help them monitor their baby. And new face settings will be available via apps like nike run club. There's even a new chronograph face with a tachymeter. It's pretty impressive how much the whole face can now be configured in several new ways. And for folks wanting to share their creations with the world or see what other people have come up with, Face Sharing has also been added so everyone can swap their customizations with each other.

Cycling routes have also been added to watchOS just like they were in the iPhone Maps app to help keep people in shape. The health campaign doesn't end there: Dance has also been added as a workout option and several popular dance types have been included in the feature will help consumers track their daily routine in a whole new way. With watchOS' recommitment to health and working out in mind the "Activity" app has also officially been renamed the "Fitness" app.

The watchOS 7 will also add new sleep mode functions to help you stay undisturbed while trying to sleep and will include several features to help you stay rested which you can read more about here. If all that wasn't enough, there's even a fancy new handwashing app that will help keep your hands fresh and clean by accessing your watch's mic and listening for running water and the soapy squishing of hands.

The Apple Watch was already a great assistant for folks who were trying get into or stay in shape and these new features seem like extremely helpful additions for health-focused Apple Watch users. Be sure to check out all our Apple WWDC 2020 coverage to see everything that was announced today.