WatchOS 7 adds new sleep tracking Wind Down feature at WWDC 2020 The Apple Watch is getting new sleep tracking functionality via Wind Down, as revealed at the WWDC 2020 special event keynote.

Apple is aiming to improve how users track and improve their sleep patterns via the Apple Watch. At the WWDC 2020 special event keynote, Apple announced they would be improving upon the new WatchOS 7 with the new sleep-tracking feature Wind Down, which detects, tracks, and offers features to aid in Sleep statistics and improvement.

Apple announced the Wind Down sleep-tracking feature via the WWDC 2020 special event livestream on June 22, 2020. Built into the Apple Watch as part of the new WatchOS 7, Wind Down is an app that can be set to automatically respond to your sleeping behavior. It features a number of options, including statistical analysis, tracking of sleep patterns, use of alarms and features to aid in better sleep pattern development, and far more. With customization offered to users and in tandem with the iPhone, Wind Down can even offer suggestions on when it’s a good time to shut down activity and relax. You can have a look at the demonstration and explanation of Wind Down on the WatchOS 7 app just below.

Wind Down is among a number of new features coming to major Apple devices. It comes in as a part of the launch of WatchOS 7 itself, which also saw the inclusion of Watch Face Sharing that would allow users to share their favorite featured and interactive Apple Watch faces with each other. Simultaneously in the health world, WatchOS 7 got a new Dance app that the advanced features of the app to track dance moves and even design workout routines with a few different loaded dance types.

There was a ton of interesting reveals during the livestream. Be sure to check out our full WWDC 2020 recap of reveals and announcements from event.