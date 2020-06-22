WWDC 2020 special event wrap up - All reveals, new products, and announcements
Did you miss the WWDC 2020 special event livestream? We've got all of the major news and reveals from the lengthy presentation in one place.
The WWDC 2020 special event keynote has come to an end, showcasing a number of Apple announcements, reveals, and improvements throughout its lengthy lineup of products. We got a look at new features on freshly updated operating systems for the iPhone, Apple Watch, Air Pods, Mac, and more in a presentation that ran for over an hour and a half. With so much revealed and announced, you may have missed a few things. Fortunately, we’ve gathered all of it here in one place for you.
The WWDC 2020 special event livestream took place on June 22, 2020. Throughout the program, Apple covered new announcements and reveals of iOS 14 for the iPhone, WatchOS7 for the Apple Watch, and a slew of new Mac improvements, including MacOS 14 Big Sur, just to name a few. You can check out the major products, reveals, and announcements just below.
All Apple Products
- Apple brings new privacy feature with data transparency to all Apps across their ecosystem
- New AirPods Pro Spatial Audio feature announced at WWDC 2020 keynote
iPhone & iOS 14
- iOS 14 announces picture-in-picture for iPhone at WWDC 2020
- New iOS 14 App Library home screen feature revealed at WWDC 2020
- Apple introduces new Translate app powered by Siri at WWDC 2020
- Apple finally adds Widgets to iOS 14 home screen at WWDC 2020
- Apple Maps adds EV charging and Cycling directions in iOS 14 at WWDC 2020
- Apple reveals shareable digital car key at WWDC 2020
- Apple announces new App Clips iOS 14 contextual feature
- iOS 14 Messages updated with threaded comments for Groups at WWDC 2020
iPad & iPadOS 14
- iPadOS 14 revealed at WWDC 2020 with new sidebar feature
- New Apple Pencil Scribble iOS 14 feature revealed at WWDC 2020
Apple Watch & WatchOS 7
- WatchOS 7 revealed at WWDC 2020 with Watch Face Sharing
- WatchOS 7 adds new sleep tracking Wind Down feature at WWDC 2020
Apple TV & Apple tvOS 14
Mac & MacOS 14
- Apple reveals MacOS 14 Big Sur at WWDC 2020
- Tim Cook announces Mac transition to Apple Silicon ARM chips
- Apple Mac Mini A12Z SoC Developer Transition Kit announced at WWDC 2020
That covers all of the major announcements from the Apple WWDC 2020 special event livestream. Did anything from the show stand out or surprise you? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment section below.
