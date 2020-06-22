WWDC 2020 special event wrap up - All reveals, new products, and announcements Did you miss the WWDC 2020 special event livestream? We've got all of the major news and reveals from the lengthy presentation in one place.

The WWDC 2020 special event keynote has come to an end, showcasing a number of Apple announcements, reveals, and improvements throughout its lengthy lineup of products. We got a look at new features on freshly updated operating systems for the iPhone, Apple Watch, Air Pods, Mac, and more in a presentation that ran for over an hour and a half. With so much revealed and announced, you may have missed a few things. Fortunately, we’ve gathered all of it here in one place for you.

WWDC 2020 special event - All reveals, new products, and announcements

The WWDC 2020 special event livestream took place on June 22, 2020. Throughout the program, Apple covered new announcements and reveals of iOS 14 for the iPhone, WatchOS7 for the Apple Watch, and a slew of new Mac improvements, including MacOS 14 Big Sur, just to name a few. You can check out the major products, reveals, and announcements just below.

All Apple Products

iPhone & iOS 14

iPad & iPadOS 14

Apple Watch & WatchOS 7

Apple TV & Apple tvOS 14

Mac & MacOS 14

That covers all of the major announcements from the Apple WWDC 2020 special event livestream. Did anything from the show stand out or surprise you? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment section below.