New Apple Pencil Scribble iOS 14 feature revealed at WWDC 2020

Turn your handwriting into clean, legible typed text with the Apple Pencil's new Scribble feature.
Ozzie Mejia
Monday's WWDC Special Event Keynote address moved on to the Apple Pencil. Focusing on note-takers on iPad, Apple is looking to help illustrators and handwriters take better notes with a new feature called Scribble.

Scribble takes a user's handwritten text and transforms it into typed text. This will work across any text field on iPad. So if you're using the Apple Pencil for Safari searches, Reminders, or anything of the sort, Scribble can automatically detect phone numbers and addresses, creating appropriate links for Messages and Maps.

But if you're using Scribble, you're probably in a more artistic field. So you'll be doing a lot of drawing. Scribble will help in that department, too. In addition to creating cleaner text, the feature will also help convert simple drawings into more accurate shapes. If you're putting handwritten text alongside your drawings and need to move that text for whatever reason, you can double-tap on that text to copy and paste wherever you need it to.

And to appeal to the Chinese market, users can utilize Scribble in both English and Mandarin.

Scribble will be available as part of the upcoming iOS 14 update and available on all current model iPads. If you missed any news about today's big Apple event, be sure to catch up with our full WWDC 20 Special Event Keynote coverage.

