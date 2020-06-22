Apple finally adds Widgets to iOS 14 home screen at WWDC 2020 Widgets become more customizable and manageable in iOS 14.

Apple held its WWDC keynote event on June 22, where they shared news on upcoming products and updates. One of the biggest announcements was the confirmation of iOS 14. The update to the operating system used by iPhones introduces new quality of life features. This includes an update to widgets, allowing users to move and place them on the home screen.

The change to widgets was one of the major changes highlighted in iOS 14. Previously restricted to its own page and the notification center, widgets can now be customized and placed on the home screen itself. Just drag the preferred widget to a desired location. On top of this, iPhone users can expand the widget size to show more information and details. For example, during the presentation we see a weather widget take up an entire row on the home screen, displaying not only the current weather, but the forecast for the next several days.

Being able to toss in widgets, and then uniquely change their size will certainly add another level of customization to an iPhone home screen layout that has seen little diversion from its core concept over the years.

Widgets have been present on iPhones for years, but have always been relegated to their own page, completely separate from the actual apps and folders. With the changes coming in iOS 14, perhaps more users will be encouraged to take advantage of the feature. The changes to widgets were among many announcements made during Apple’s WWDC keynote event. The company also announced WatchOS 7, as well as a sharable digital car key.