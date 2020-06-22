New iOS 14 App Library home screen feature revealed at WWDC 2020 During the WWDC 2020 special event keynote livestream, Apple detailed the App Library feature coming to Apple products' updated iOS 14.

Apple had a lot of new things to reveal during their WWDC 2020 special event keynote livestream, and it kicked everything off with a deep dive into the updated iOS 14 and its App Library feature. This new organization feature is set to revolutionize how Apple mobile users sort and organize their apps and programs on the home screen.

The new iOS 14 App Library home screen feature was revealed during the Apple WWDC 2020 special event livestream on June 22, 2020. The App Library features is built towards giving users an all-new and easy way to organize iOS apps into easy to find locations. Sort of like the previously available Extras folder, the new Apps Library home screen feature allows you to sort apps into various named folders that can create accessible app pages on the fly. You can check out the reveal and demonstration of the App Library feature just below.

The App Library feature looks like a pretty solid place for Apple to begin with iOS 14. The new organizational tool is what could be considered a common feature in other platform home screens (even PS4 has a way to drop games into different categories). Being able to organize, name, and access different-themed home screens and keep your apps should hopefully allow users to keep everything in order even as your apps pile up.

The new iOS Library Apps home screen sorting system comes on top of a number of further cool features revealed at the WWDC 2020 special event livestream, such as the long-awaited additions of Widgets and Map updates including cycling and EV route charting for iOS 14. Be sure to check out our collected WWDC 2020 livestream coverage and more here at Shacknews.