New AirPods Pro Spatial Audio feature announced at WWDC 2020 keynote

AirPods Pro will now feature spatial audio, allowing users to experience immersive audio on their Apple devices.
Bill Lavoy
1

Today at the Apple WWDC Special Event Keynote, Apple announced that their AirPods Pro would get automatic switching and a spatial audio feature for 3D sound.

Apple AirPods Pro Spatial Sound

The automatic switch feature is headed to both AirPods and AirPods Pro. The way this works is that AirPods will switch between your devices as you use them. If you’re watching a video on your MackBook and a call comes in on your iPhone, the AirPods will automatically switch devices. This function will be introduced via a firmware update.

Spatial audio, on the other hand, is only coming to the AirPods Pro. This will give them a surround-sound feel that should make listening to music, playing games, or watching movies and television much more immersive. The AirPods Pro will even recalibrate based on the position of the device compared to the position of your head.

There was a lot more announced today, and you can catch up on all the news by visiting our WWDC 2020 topic on Shacknews.

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He is known for his guide writing and, unsettlingly enough, enjoys grinding out in-depth collectible articles. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his guides.

