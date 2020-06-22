Apple Mac Mini A12Z SoC Developer Transition Kit announced at WWDC 2020
Apple has announced its new Developer Transition Kit at its WWDC
The computing giant is unifying its product lines under a single architecture by dropping Intel parts from Macs.
MacOS is getting one of its biggest updates to date with the introduction of Big Sur.
Apple introduces new privacy features across their different families of products.
Apple TV is getting even better with Apple tvOS 14, which will add picture-in-picture and Xbox Adaptive Controller support.
The Apple Watch is getting new sleep tracking functionality via Wind Down, as revealed at the WWDC 2020 special event keynote.
Turn your handwriting into clean, legible typed text with the Apple Pencil's new Scribble feature.
The watchOS 7 update will help you get your groove on with a new dance option for workouts and offer fresh custom faces. It'll even help you keep your hands clean.
AirPods Pro will now feature spatial audio, allowing users to experience immersive audio on their Apple devices.
Quickly jump in and out of applications with this new feature in iOS 14