Watch the September 15 Apple Event livestream here Join us for the Apple Special Event and see what the company has planned for the rest of 2020 and beyond.

Another Apple Special Event is planned for this week. The $2 trillion company will be showcasing what products it has in store for consumers this year and next. You can watch the entire Apple Event livestream right here on Shacknews. Please join us below in the Chatty thread, too!

Apple Event livestream – September 15

The Apple Event livestream is scheduled to take place this Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET. While there has been no hard and fast confirmations about what will be unveiled, there have been, as always, a slew of rumors and speculation.

Typically, Apple reveals its next iPhone device this time of year. Rumors are that the iPhone 12 will be unveiled, along with the next Apple Watch, and perhaps the next version of the company’s operating system, iOS 14.

However, the novel coronavirus has thrown a wrench in just about everything machine on Earth. Even if the next line of iPhone’s is revealed, whether its release will match the cadence of previous generations remains to be seen.

While these events are usually reserved for product reveals, it may be an opportunity for Apple to address the myriad of issues surrounding it. There’s the ongoing lawsuit between Epic Games, access to Fortnite and the Apple SDK, along with the special deal between Apple and Amazon.

Beyond the hot water, there’s also the recent change to the App Store guidelines that Apple could comment on. These changes seem to allow game streaming services like xCloud and Stadia to exist in the platform where previously they could not. More information on this new addition could help users and developers between understand what’s in store for them in the weeks and months ahead.

No matter what news comes out of the September 15 Apple Special Event, you can be certain to read about it here on Shacknews. Make sure you check out our Apple page for the latest news and information.