Fitness+ revealed for Apple Watch at September Apple Event A new interactive application will offer a variety of new workouts for Apple Watch users.

Apple’s September event was primarily focused on the Apple Watch and iPad family of devices. Following the reveal of the Apple Watch Series 6, Apple showed off some new programs that users can take advantage of. Among these was Fitness+, a new program for Apple Watch users that helps facilitate their workouts. The program includes new workouts every week with human instructors and designed workout sessions. The service will cost $9.99 a month and can be shared with a family of up to five members.

Other than being able to accurately tell the time, Apple has always put a strong emphasis on health and safety functionality with its Apple Watch products. With several apps related to exercise and fitness, the watches are designed to help users stay in shape. This remains true with the newly revealed Apple Watch Series 6. Fitness+ will work in tandem with Apple Watches, allowing users to select and view workouts on their iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV. The different programs available were all designed specifically for Apple Watch, and will utilize user metrics to personalize the exercise experience.

“Everyone from beginners to committed exercisers can access studio-style workouts delivered by inspiring world-class trainers and underscored by motivating music from renowned artists, making it easier and more rewarding for customers to exercise, whenever and wherever they like.” Apple shared on its official website. Original playlists will be curated for different workout programs, which users can then export to their Apple Music library and listen to whenever they like.

Following the reveal of Fitness+, Apple revealed Apple One, a bundling of Apple’s many services under one subscription. The September 2020 Apple Event also saw the announcement of the Apple Watch SE, as well as a brand new generation of iPads.