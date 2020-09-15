Solo Loop band revealed for Apple Watch during September Apple Event Today's Apple Special Event brought a ton of announcements, including the reveal of a new Solo Loop band for Apple Watches.

The Apple Watch lineup just got a little bit bigger and those planning on picking up one of the new Apple Watch Series 6 or SEs will want to make sure they get the best band for the job. Thankfully, Apple has released some new information about additional bands that are available for the latest watches, including a special Solo Loop band which you slip on your wrist.

The Solo Loop is available in both normal silicone and a braided yarn variant, which means you can easily find whatever suits you best. No pricing details were released about the two new types of bands, though Apple did reveal that they will come in multiple sizes (up to nine different available lengths) and easily slide on your wrist.

A look at the Solo Loop braided yarn band.

According to the press release, “A special UV treatment process used on the soft silicone of the Solo Loop creates a smooth, silky finish, while a precision-braiding machine interweaves the 16,000 polyester yarn filaments, made of 100 percent recycled material, with ultrathin silicone threads, giving unique stretchability and a distinct look to the Braided Solo Loop.”

If you’ve been in the market for a new smart watch, or just want to pick up the latest and greatest, then you can learn more about the Apple Watch Series 6 or the Apple Watch SE by checking out our original reports on both of those announcements.

Hopefully, we’ll see more about the Solo Loop, including price and release windows, soon. Until then, though, there is a ton of other noteworthy stuff coming out of Apple today. We might not have gotten an iPhone 12 reveal, but quite a bit of news was revealed during today’s Apple Special Event, so you can head over to our complete September 2020 Apple Event recap for all the latest reveals and breakout content.