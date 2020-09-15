iOS 14 full release revealed at September Apple Event The latest update to Apple's iPhones, iOS 14, has a release date and it's coming sooner than you think.

Apple revealed iOS 14 a couple of months back, giving users a nice look at the upcoming iOS update which included new features like the app drawer, picture-in-picture, and more. While the iOS 14 beta has been live for a bit, the operating system finally has a release date and it’s coming a lot sooner than you might have expected.

iOS 14 will officially release tomorrow on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. The update will automatically roll out to iPhone devices, allowing you to download it and start enjoying the latest features that Apple has baked in.

For those who don’t remember the initial reveals for iOS 14, you’ll want to acquaint yourself with the upcoming features. A ton of new things are coming to the operating system, including widgets on the home screen, a new app library that automatically categorizes your apps into folders, and even a more compact call interface that works better across third-party applications.

You’ll also be able to pin up to nine of your most important conversations in messages, show inline replies in group chats, and even type someone’s name to directly mention them. On top of that, Maps is also getting an overhaul to make it even more reliable and useful for users. This revamp will also include new travel guides which have been specially crafted to help you make the most of the areas you’re visiting.

You can dive deeper into the features coming with iOS 14 by heading over to the official Apple page. We’ll continue to keep an eye on the latest news from Apple, including any upcoming info about the rumored iPhone 12, which is expected to arrive in late October. You can check out the rest of the news from today’s Apple Special Event by heading over to our Apple September Event topic.