All reveals & announcements from Apple Event September 2020
Did you miss the September 2020 Apple Event livestream? Then you missed the reveal of a few new pieces of Apple tech. We've gathered it all here for you.
The latest update to Apple's iPhones, iOS 14, has a release date and it's coming sooner than you think.
The new iPad Air will adopt a new method of charging.
Following updates to the iPad Pro line earlier this year, Apple brings the remainder of its full-size iPads up to date.
Apple took some time to talk about iPadOS 14, which is set to arrive tomorrow.
Apple's new version of the iPad Air marked the reveal and first use of the powerful A14 chip rumored to be used in the upcoming iPhone 12.
Now you can pick up all of Apple's various services under one subscription service with Apple One.
A new interactive application will offer a variety of new workouts for Apple Watch users.
During its September Apple Event livestream, Apple pledged to move towards further renewable practices, with intention of becoming carbon neutral by 2030.
Families looking to have more control over family activities will find a lot to like with Family Setup for Apple Watch.