Apple pledges to be carbon neutral by 2030 during September Apple Event During its September Apple Event livestream, Apple pledged to move towards further renewable practices, with intention of becoming carbon neutral by 2030.

As waste becomes an increasing concern throughout the world, and especially in the technology sector with old electronics and use of plastics, Apple announced it will working to increase renewable practices throughout all of its business and production. During the latest livestream event, Apple revealed a pledge to become fully carbon neutral by 2030 at the latest.

Apple made its carbon neutral pledge during the Apple Event livestream on September 15, 2020. Becoming carbon neutral means inviting fully sustainable practices that will completely reduce Apple’s carbon footprint and produce a reduced quantity of waste that cannot be recycled or isn’t biodegradable. Apple already boasts that its offices, retail stores, and data centers operate on renewable energy, but the new initiative involves redesigning packaging and even the products themselves to reach an altogether higher level of sustainable practices. Some reveals today, such as that of iPad Air 4, even featured design choices that were inspired by renewable, recycle-friendly measures, such as certain aluminum enclosures and framing.

One of the more interesting reveals of effort from Apple during the talk about becoming carbon neutral was the admission of its role in the production of charging cables and the materials used in them. With that in mind, Apple is working to shift towards a more sustainable practice and reduce the amount of charging cables produced. Again, the iPad Air 4 is a solid example of this initiative. The new device will reportedly feature a USB-C slot for charging rather than the usual Lightning cable utilized by most Apple devices. Overall, and over the course of the coming decade, we can expect to see continuing efforts from Apple to proceed towards a more clean and sustainable company.

