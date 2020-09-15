New iPad Air will use USB-C instead of Apple's Lightning connector The new iPad Air will adopt a new method of charging.

Along with the Apple Watch, the iPad family of devices took center stage at the September 2020 Apple Event. Apple revealed the eighth generation of iPads, as well as a new iPad Air 4. When detailing the iPad Air, it was confirmed that the devices will use a USB-C cable instead of the Lightning connector that Apple uses across many of their other devices.

While most Apple devices use the Lightning cable for charging and connection, a small handful have opted for other methods. The iPad Pros have also supported USB-C. The first three iPad Air devices all fell in line with the Lightning cable, but that seems to be changing with the upcoming fourth generation. The iPad Air 4 looks inspired by the design of the iPad Pro, so the switch makes sense.

The switch to USB-C will be convenient for many users, as USB cords are simply more common than Apple’s family-exclusive Lightning cables. Many third-party devices already use USB-C, meaning the iPad Air 4 will likely be more compatible with other devices without the use of a dongle or connector. This shouldn’t be taken as a sign that Apple is planning to slowly ditch the Lightning cable entirely, rather just a result of available resources and design choices specific to the new generation of iPad Airs.

The iPad Air 4 is set to release this October and will begin at $599 USD. The company also revealed the eight generation of the original iPad line, as well as the new Apple Watch Series 6. For all of the announcements out of Apple's September 2020 Event, stay with us right here on Shacknews.