Xbox Series X and Series S pre-order times revealed Microsoft has announced the exact times that players can pre-order an Xbox Series X and Series S.

After an extended period of waiting, we finally know the exact prices and release dates for both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. With both consoles set to launch in November, the time to pre-order and secure those purchases is upon us. While the PS5 pre-order became a bit of a fiasco due to a lack of communication, Microsoft reassured that they’d let fans know exactly when they can pre-order their next-gen console. That time has come, as Microsoft has revealed the specific time that Series X and Series S pre-orders will go live on September 22.

Fans will be able to pre-order an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S on Tuesday, September 22 at 8 a.m. PDT / 11 a.m. EDT. Microsoft shared the information with users via email. In the message, the company also specified which retailers will have pre-orders available. Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, GameStop, Newegg, Costco, and Sam’s Club are all set to have pre-orders ready on the morning of September 22.

Pre-orders work a bit differently depending on which site you choose to order from. Amazon typically doesn’t charge a dollar until the item(s) actually ship, while Best Buy has been known to take out a hold on a buyer’s account. Just something to keep in mind when September 22 rolls around.

Pre-order is a bit of a touchy topic around the gaming community right now. Shortly after the PS5 showcase on September 16, pre-orders started going live at different retailers, despite Sony stating that they would be available on the 17. This led to a mad dash of fans scrambling to get their PS5 pre-orders in. Many were left out, as units quickly sold out shortly after becoming available. Hopefully, the communication from Xbox means that pre-orders for the Series X and Series S won’t be nearly as stressful.