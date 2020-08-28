SUBtember returns to offer Twitch subscriber discounts for the fourth year in a row As Twitch readies to offer discounts on channel subscriptions through September, maybe there's a certain gaming site's channel where you could make sure to subscribe or resub.

SUBtember is becoming a special time of year for Twitch. In each September in recent years, Twitch has offered SUBtember as an event in which new or recurring subscribers could get discounts on subscriptions to their favorite Twitch channels for the entire month without limitation on how much they could subscribe with the deal. This year, for the fourth year in a row, Twitch’s SUBtember event returns with a new system offering subscribers bonuses for their loyalty to channels.

Announced on the Twitch blog on August 27, 2020, SUBtember is set to begin on September 1, 2020 and run all the way through the month. The top deal of this year’s particular SUBtember is a loyalty discount. Subbing to a channel for the first time for an extended number of months gets you an increasing discount on your subscription. The list of discounts on this deal can be seen below.

20% off the first month of new recurring 1-month subscription

25% off the first 3 months of new recurring 3-month subscription

30% off the first 6 months of new recurring 6-month subscription

It’s worth noting that the subscription deal for SUBtember applies only to the first charge, after which the renewals will run at the regular price of subscription, so pay attention to when your subscription is ending if, for some reason, you’re not interested in renewing at the full price. It’s also worth noting that you can’t directly access SUBtember deals through the mobile version of Twitch. However, you can go through the subs.twitch.tv page to get the discounted price on mobile devices.

