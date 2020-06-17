New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ICE-T Interview - Streaming Games, Body Count, Acting, Civil Unrest, and the Pandemic

ICE-T joined us live to talk about his career and take audience questions.
Donovan Erskine
1

We here at Shacknews recently concluded our E4 celebration. With E3 being cancelled, we wanted to find a way to still provide our viewers with the high-quality and personal content that they expect from our coverage of the event. As a part of the E4 festivities, rapper, actor, and gamer ICE-T joined us live to play games and chat. After the session, ICE-T stuck around for an interview, where he spoke on a myriad of topics. 

During the stream, ICE-T joined us for some Borderlands 3, Gears of War 3, and The Division 2. The gameplay session lasted for roughly three hours and can be found here. Afterwards, we interviewed ICE-T and asked him questions from the audience. The crew had a good deal of fun playing together, so we asked ICE-T if he’d ever consider starting his own Twitch channel. “Probably not.” ICE replied, quickly followed by a burst of laughter. While he enjoys playing games, ICE-T recognizes the amount of work and effort that goes into being a streamer. He’s already a busy guy, so it’s understandable that he wouldn’t want to turn his relaxing time into another job.

Ironically, we probably would have never done E4 and streamed with ICE-T if it wasn’t for E3 getting cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. As the stream wrapped up, we asked ICE for his thoughts on the virus and how it’s affected American society. “Your biggest mistake is thinking it’s fake.” ICE-T urges viewers to take the pandemic seriously, and speaks about how it’s impacted him personally. 

ICE-T also chimes in on the discussion surrounding the Black Lives Matter movement and backlash against police brutality. “This is an uprising against injustice.” If you follow ICE on his Twitter account, you know he’s not shy with his opinions. This is just a small portion of the full interview with ICE-T. Subscribe to the Shacknews YouTube channel for more exclusive interviews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

