ShackStream: Rusty Claymore returns to Tsushima

It’s Tuesday and that means it’s time for us to continue the ongoing adventures of Rusty Claymore in various video games! This time around we’re heading back to Ghost of Tsushima to get our samurai on! We’ll be cleaning up what’s left of my missions and exploring the island as I attempt to 100% the game. Do I have what it takes to completely free the land? You’ll have to come along and join us on our adventure to find out for sure.

We’ll be getting everything started around 4:30pm PT/7:30pm ET over on Shacknews’ official Twitch page. If you want to chat it up with us as we play, you’ll need to head over to the Twitch channel to interact directly with the show. If you don’t feel like leaving the Shacknews website for whatever reason, you can always just chill here and watch the stream in the embedded player, but you’ll have no way to talk trash or encourage me in the chat room from here. Either way, we’re glad to have you tune in and join us as we traverse the ancient land of Tsushima.

Shout outs to our subscribers and followers who support us and make these streams happen with their regular viewings. And a big thank you to everyone who stops by to converse in the Twitch chat. Your engagement is extremely appreciated and keeps us going and helps liven up our shows. If you have Amazon Prime perhaps consider using your monthly Twitch Prime subscription to help keep our streamers knee-deep in tacos. If you need a hand linking your Amazon and Twitch accounts together we just happen to have a handy-dandy guide that you can follow to do just that. Thanks again for your continued support and doing it for Shacknews.