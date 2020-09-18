Cyberpunk 2077 Postcards from Night City trailer shares new gameplay The latest gameplay trailer for Cyberpunk 2077 highlights the personality of Night City.

The third episode of Night City Wire was held on September 18 and showcased some new details for the upcoming RPG, Cyberpunk 2077. Developer CD Projekt RED opened up the show with a brand new trailer. Titled “Postcards from Night City,” the new trailer shines a light on the crime and social ongoings of the expansive Night City.

In the trailer we see a wide range of the different types of people that inhabit Night City. There’s a talk show program hosted by a character named Jaunita, who covers the juicy news and gossip around Night City. We see food markets, politicians, gang members, strip clubs, celebrities, and more.

A segment from a news broadcast is shown, giving us more insight to the state of Night City as a whole. The homeless population has grown 300 percent, and crime is running rampant. The broadcaster states that crime in Night City is more than double the rates in the “New United States,” one of the few handfuls of mentions we get about the world outside of Night City. Keanu Reeves’ Johnny Silverhand also makes a brief appearance during the Postcards from Night City trailer.

The trailer is also set to a handful of original songs created for Cyberpunk 2077. CD Projekt RED had intended to use the music as one of the main talking points for Night City Wire episode 3, opted to pull it and hold off for a future episode.

In total, the Postcards from Night City trailer shows off the various corners of the massive metropolis. From the gang-dominated and poverty-stricken slums, to the pristine and polished corporate sectors, it looks like there’s tons to explore in Night City. We’ll finally have a chance to take a stroll and see for ourselves when Cyberpunk 2077 releases on November 19. More news is sure to come by then, as CD Projekt RED has confirmed that Night City Wire episode 4 is coming soon.