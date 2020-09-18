New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Cyberpunk 2077 minimum and recommended PC specs

Check out the minimum and recommended PC specs for Cyberpunk 2077.
Bill Lavoy
3

Cyberpunk 2077 is nearly here, and we finally have the minimum and recommended PC specs required to play the game. The good news is, they don’t look too intimidating, especially in the age of the 30XX series of GPUs coming from NVIDIA, but they're also going to force some folks to spend some precious cash on a few upgrades if they want to get the most out of the experience.

Minimum and recommended PC specs

Cyberpunk 2077 PC Specs
Minimum PC Specs Recommended PC Specs
OS 64-bit Windows 7 or 64-bit Windows 10 OS 64-bit Windows 10
Direct X Version DirectX 12 Direct X Version DirectX 12
CPU Intel Core i5-3570K or AMD FX-8310 CPU Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
Memory 8 GB Memory 12 GB
GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 3GB or AMD Radeon RX 470 GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon R9 Fury
Storage HDD (70 GB), SSD Recommended Storage SSD (70 GB)

While the specifications look sensible enough to the average user, I wanted to get some additional insight from the Shacknews Tech Editor, Chris Jarrard.

Cyberpunk 2077 Minimum Recommended PC Specs

There you have it, folks, the minimum and recommended PC specs for Cyberpunk 2077. It's still several weeks away, so if you're looking for a game to keep you occupied until you can explore Night City, visit our video game release dates 2020 calendar and pick something nice out for yourself. You deserve a treat.

Managing Editor

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He is known for his guide writing and, unsettlingly enough, enjoys grinding out in-depth collectible articles. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his guides.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    September 18, 2020 10:20 AM

    Bill Lavoy posted a new article, Cyberpunk 2077 minimum and recommended PC specs

    • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      September 18, 2020 10:31 AM

      Wow, that seems... super reasonable!

      • x-Rumpo-x mercury ultra mega
        reply
        September 18, 2020 10:36 AM

        Yeah, it really does. That's exciting because it means that beast PCs are going to be able to pull very high resolutions at high refresh rates. It should be gorgeous.

      • EnhancedInterrogator legacy 10 years
        reply
        September 18, 2020 11:31 AM

        This is going to be releasing on Xbox One, right? So it stands to reason it'll be pretty scalable. Minimum requirements are actually way higher than a Xbox One, closer to a PS4 Pro

Hello, Meet Lola