Cyberpunk 2077 minimum and recommended PC specs
Cyberpunk 2077 is nearly here, and we finally have the minimum and recommended PC specs required to play the game. The good news is, they don’t look too intimidating, especially in the age of the 30XX series of GPUs coming from NVIDIA, but they're also going to force some folks to spend some precious cash on a few upgrades if they want to get the most out of the experience.
Minimum and recommended PC specs
|Cyberpunk 2077 PC Specs
|Minimum PC Specs
|Recommended PC Specs
|OS
|64-bit Windows 7 or 64-bit Windows 10
|OS
|64-bit Windows 10
|Direct X Version
|DirectX 12
|Direct X Version
|DirectX 12
|CPU
|Intel Core i5-3570K or AMD FX-8310
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
|Memory
|8 GB
|Memory
|12 GB
|GPU
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 3GB or AMD Radeon RX 470
|GPU
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon R9 Fury
|Storage
|HDD (70 GB), SSD Recommended
|Storage
|SSD (70 GB)
While the specifications look sensible enough to the average user, I wanted to get some additional insight from the Shacknews Tech Editor, Chris Jarrard.
There you have it, folks, the minimum and recommended PC specs for Cyberpunk 2077. It's still several weeks away, so if you're looking for a game to keep you occupied until you can explore Night City, visit our video game release dates 2020 calendar and pick something nice out for yourself. You deserve a treat.
