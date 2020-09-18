Amazon is emailing customers about potential delays with their PS5 orders After a chaotic pre-order launch, Amazon tells fans to expect delays with deliveries.

The PlayStation 5 pre-order fiasco has been an ongoing ordeal throughout the past week. Following the September 16 PS5 showcase, Sony stated that pre-orders would go live on the next day, September 17. However, pre-orders started to pop up at different retailers only hours after the event, catching practically everybody off guard. Many were frustrated by the mad dash to pre-order a PS5, and a large number of fans still haven’t been able to find consoles in stock. Amazon was among the retailers that had pre-orders go up in the late evening hours of September 16, and has issued a statement about the matter. An email sent to buyers informs that there will be delays in PS5 deliveries from Amazon.

On September 18, Amazon sent out an email to everybody that was able to successfully pre-order a PlayStation 5 console. In the email, they share that huge demands will mean folks may have to wait a little longer to get a hold of their PS5.

The email reads:

“We're contacting you about your order of PlayStation 5 Digital Edition to let you know in advance that you may not receive this item on the day it is released due to high demand. We’ll make every effort to get the item to you as soon as possible once released.”

This doesn’t come as much of a surprise, as Amazon, as well as other retailers, have been known to experience delays when shipping new consoles and games. However, that won’t make it any less disappointing for fans that were hoping to have their PS5 on release day. It’s likely that other retailers will experience similar shipping delays.

The PlayStation 5 is set to launch on November 12 and will cost $499 for the standard console, and $399 for the Digital Edition. For more on the next-gen console, visit the PlayStation 5 topic page on Shacknews.