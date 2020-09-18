Weekend PC Download Deals for Sept. 18: Steam Pirate Sale

YARR! IT BE… alright, I've been doing the Talk Like A Pirate Day stuff for years and I'm blanking on a good intro for this one, so let's make it easier on all of us and skip the forced pirate banter. Instead, I'll just link to a classic Shacknews Top 10:
As for today's deals, Steam is celebrating pirates all weekend with the Steam Pirate Sale, headed up by Sea of Thieves. You can also jump into a variety of other pirate games, like Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag, Sid Meier's Pirates, and Tales from Monkey Island. Yarr!
Elsewhere, the crew at Humble Bundle has a lovely You Can Pet the Dog Bundle, Blizzard is offering up the best of Call of Duty, and the Epic Games Store still has its Creators Choice and Ubisoft Forward sales going down for another week.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - $38.99 (35% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Battle Pass Edition - $59.99 (25% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered - $14.99 (25% off)
- World of Warcraft: Complete Collection (includes Shadowlands expansion) - $89.99 (27% off)
- StarCraft 2 Arcturus Mengsk Master Bundle - $9.99 (33% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Zerg Cerberus Skins Bundle - $21.16 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Terran Tyrador Skins Bundle - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Protoss Ihan-rii Skins Bundle - $22.41 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (20% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $13.59 (74% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Direct2Drive
- Ubisoft Sale
- Trials Rising [UPlay] - $5.00 (80% off)
- The Crew 2 [UPlay] - $10.00 (80% off)
- Watch Dogs 2 [UPlay] - $10.00 (80% off)
- Far Cry 5 [UPlay] - $12.00 (80% off)
- More from the Direct2Drive Ubisoft Sale.
Epic Games Store
- Football Manager 2020 - FREE until 9/24
- Stick It To The Man - FREE until 9/24
- Watch Dogs 2 - FREE until 9/24
- Sludge Life - FREE FOR A LIMITED TIME
- Death Stranding - $44.99 (25% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $29.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II - $40.19 (33% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $29.99 (50% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI - $14.99 (75% off)
- Discover: Creators Choice 2020
- Untitled Goose Game - $14.99 (25% off)
- Disco Elysium - $29.99 (25% off)
- World War Z GOTY Edition - $22.49 (50% off)
- Detroit: Become Human - $31.99 (20% off)
- SUPERHOT: Mind Control Delete - $14.99 (40% off)
- Outer Wilds - $16.24 (35% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $17.99 (40% off)
- John Wick: Hex - $15.99 (20% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $20.99 (30% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's Creators Choice Sale.
- Ubisoft Forward
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $9.89 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $14.99 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $17.99 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $7.99 (60% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $12.49 (75% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's Ubisoft Forward Sale.
Fanatical
- Resident Evil 3 [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey Ultimate Edition [UPlay] - $28.79 (76% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [UPlay] - $7.59 (62% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition [UPlay] - $49.99 (50% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition [UPlay] - $26.39 (76% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn [UPlay] - $9.59 (76% off)
- More from Fanatical's Ubisoft Publisher Sale.
- Planet Zoo [Steam] - $28.79 (36% off)
- Planet Coaster [Steam] - $10.34 (77% off)
- Elite Dangerous [Steam] - $6.89 (77% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $18.79 (53% off)
- Outward [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night [Steam] - $19.19 (52% off)
- Conan Exiles [Steam] - $13.19 (67% off)
- Yakuza 0 [Steam] - $4.59 (77% off)
- Two Point Hospital [Steam] - $10.49 (70% off)
- Katana ZERO [Steam] - $10.04 (33% off)
- My Friend Pedro [Steam] - $11.99 (40% off)
- The Messenger [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Ape Out [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
GamersGate
- Destiny 2 Upgrade Edition [Steam] - $33.49 (33% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Epic] - $27.00 (55% off)
- Planet Zoo [Steam] - $30.59 (32% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution [Steam] - $11.25 (75% off)
- Planet Coaster [Steam] - $11.25 (75% off)
- Overcooked 2 [Steam] - $13.49 (46% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole [UPlay] - $12.75 (79% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition [UPlay] - $23.37 (79% off)
- Indivisible [Steam] - $17.40 (56% off)
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Obsidian Edition [Steam] - $24.00 (60% off)
GOG.com
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - $5.99 (85% off)
- GreedFall - $24.99 (50% off)
- Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Northgard - $14.99 (50% off)
- Trine Ultimate Collection - $14.99 (70% off)
- They Are Billions - $23.99 (20% off)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence - $15.29 (66% off)
- Vampyr - $11.99 (70% off)
- Atomicrops - $10.49 (30% off)
- Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced Edition - $8.99 (70% off)
- Rise of Industry - $11.99 (60% off)
- Myst: Masterpiece Edition - $2.99 (50% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $25.80 (57% off)
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $6.37 (75% off)
- Life is Strange [Steam] - $3.40 (83% off)
- Conan Exiles [Steam] - $11.90 (70% off)
- Kingdom [Steam] - $0.50 (90% off)
- Tormentor x Punisher [Steam] - $1.60 (80% off)
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun [Steam] - $5.10 (87% off)
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection [Steam] - $12.75 (79% off)
- Double Cross [Steam] - $3.40 (83% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of September, select between Golf With Your Friends, Generation Zero, Forager, Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York, Fun With Ragdolls: The Game, Lethal League Blaze, Strange Brigade, Evoland, Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair, Catherine Classic, The Shapeshifting Detective, and The Occupation. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, both Premium and Classic subscribers can claim ALL 12 GAMES for this month only! Make sure to claim them before October 2.
Pay $1 or more for Scribblenauts Unlimited, Beyond Eyes, Dog Sled Saga, and Bulb Boy. Pay more than the average $4.81 for Shenmue I + II, Where the Water Tastes Like Wine, and Death's Gambit. Pay $12 or more to also receive Blair Witch w/Good Boy Pack. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 or more for Tropico 3: Steam Special Edition and Tropico Reloaded. Pay more than the average $8.23 for Tropico 4 and the Propaganda, Voodoo, Quick-dry Cement, Plantador, and Absolute Power DLC packs. Pay $12 or more to also receive Tropico 5 with the Espionage, Waterborne, Generalissimo, T-Day, and The Supercomputer DLC packs along with the Tropico 4 Modern Times, Megalopolis, and Pirate Heaven DLC packs. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 or more for Treasure Hunter Simulator and 911 Operator. Pay more than the average $9.54 for We The Revolution, Elite Dangerous, theHunter: Call of the Wild, and Radio Commander. Pay $15 or more to also receive PC Building Simulator and theHunter: Call of the Wild Silver Ridge Peaks DLC pack. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 or more for Torchlight, Throne of Lies: The Online Game of Deceit, and Agent A: A Puzzle in Disguise. Pay more than the average $3.99 for Road Redemption, Torchlight II, and This War of Mine. Pay $12 or more to also receive Knights of Pen & Paper 1+2 Collection and Mythic Ocean. These activate on Steam.
- Sports Sale
- Descenders [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- NASCAR Heat 5 [Steam] - $27.49 (45% off)
- DIRT Rally 2.0 [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Mutant Football League [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Creed: Rise to Glory [Steam][VR headset required] - $7.49 (75% off)
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Sports Sale.
- Funcom Publisher Sale
- Conan Exiles [Steam] - $13.99 (65% off)
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden [Steam] - $13.99 (60% off)
- Moons of Madness [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Conan Unconquered [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Funcom Publisher Sale.
- Payday 2 [Steam] - $4.99 (50% off)
Ubisoft Store
- Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $19.80 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $15.00 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition - $40.50 (55% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition - $54.99 (45% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn Ultimate Edition - $26.00 (80% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $18.00 (70% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $25.00 (75% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $12.50 (75% off)
- UNO - $4.00 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Collection - $18.00 (80% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Ubisoft Forward Sale.
Steam
- Hades - $19.99 (20% off)
- The Steam Pirate Sale
- Sea of Thieves - $27.99 (30% off)
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - $19.99 (50% off)
- Atlas [Steam Early Access] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag - $6.59 (67% off)
- The Curse of Monkey Island - $3.49 (50% off)
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Risen 3: Titan Lords - $3.74 (75% off)
- LEGO Pirates of the Carribean - $4.99 (75% off)
- Sid Meier's Pirates - $2.49 (75% off)
- More from The Steam Pirate Sale.
- Borderlands 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic - $20.99 (30% off)
- Resident Evil Franchise Sale
- Resident Evil 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard - $9.89 (67% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $4.99 (75% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- More from Steam's Resident Evil Franchise Sale.
- Deep Silver Publisher Weekend
- Metro Exodus - $15.99 (60% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance - $14.99 (50% off)
- Outward - $13.59 (66% off)
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker Enhanced Plus Edition - $14.99 (25% off)
- The Best of Volition Bundle (Red Faction + Saints Row franchises) - $55.81 (78% off)
- Dead Island Definitive Collection - $10.65 (76% off)
- More from the Steam Deep Silver Publisher Weekend.
- THQ Nordic Publisher Weekend
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated - $23.99 (20% off)
- Wreckfest - $14.99 (50% off)
- Darksiders Genesis - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Guild 3 - $19.79 (34% off)
- Spellforce III - $12.49 (75% off)
- Titan Quest Anniversary Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- More from the Steam THQ Nordic Publisher Weekend.
- River City Girls - $20.99 (30% off)
- River City Super Sports Challenge: All Stars Special - $2.99 (85% off)
- River City Melee : Battle Royal Special - $2.99 (85% off)
- River City Ransom: Underground - $3.99 (80% off)
- Fire Pro Wrestling World - $8.99 (70% off)
- Oriental Empires - $5.99 (80% off)
- Conan Exiles - $13.99 (65% off)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $8.99 (70% off)
- Gloomhaven [Steam Early Access] - $16.99 (32% off)
- Detroit: Become Human - $31.99 (20% off)
-
