Weekend Console Download Deals for Sept. 18: Hades comes to Switch

It's been a long road to 1.0 for Supergiant Games, but Hades has finally made its climb out of the Underworld and has escaped the Tartarus of Early Access. And with its 1.0 release comes a launch week discount, which is what's headlining Nintendo's deals for this week. If you loved Bastion, Transistor, and Pyre or have always been interested in those games, then you'll probably want to jump into the new hotness. And you can do it right now for 20 percent off!
Elsewhere, it's a big weekend for PlayStation Plus members. On top of the usual PS Plus freebies, they can also take part of the latest Double Discounts sale and get double the savings on a lot of great games. Over on the Xbox end, they're celebrating Talk Like A Pirate Day in the best way possible. If you've ever been interested in trying out Sea of Thieves, there's a free weekend going down right now for Xbox LIVE Gold members, so sail the seven seas for the next few days!
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox One
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Tom Clancy's The Division - FREE!
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 - FREE!
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $29.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- World War Z - $8.99 (70% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II Celebration Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville - $9.99 (75% off)
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps - $22.49 (25% off)
- Sea of Thieves - $19.99 (50% off) (FREE WEEKEND for Xbox LIVE Gold members until 9/20)
- Hunt: Showdown - $15.99 (60% off) (FREE WEEKEND for Xbox LIVE Gold members until 9/20)
- Jump Force - $19.79 (67% off)
- Activision Blizzard Publisher Sale
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - $38.99 (35% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered - $14.99 (25% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- Diablo III Eternal Collection - $19.79 (67% off)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy + Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - $41.24 (45% off)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- Forza Sale at Le Mans
- Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition - $49.99 (50% off)
- Forza Motorsport 7 Ultimate Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
PlayStation 4
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Jump Force - $14.99 (75% off)
- Jump Force Ultimate Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- Double Discounts Sale (PlayStation Plus members save double what is shown here)
- MLB The Show 20 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Persona 5 Ultimate Edition - $55.24 (35% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath Kollection - $47.99 (20% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II - $43.19 (28% off)
- No Man's Sky - $37.49 (25% off)
- Dead by Daylight Special Edition - $20.99 (30% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $44.99 (25% off)
- GreedFall - $33.49 (33% off)
- Metro Exodus - $27.99 (30% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $38.99 (35% off)
- World War Z - $20.09 (33% off)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered - $33.99 (15% off)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $29.99 (25% off)
- SnowRunner - $39.99 (20% off)
- Rage 2 - $44.99 (25% off)
- Dishonored: The Complete Collection - $44.99 (25% off)
- Games Under $20 Sale
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign - $14.99 (25% off)
- Outer Wilds - $16.74 (33% off)
- Team Sonic Racing - $19.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Mania - $9.99 (50% off)
- Astroneer - $19.49 (35% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $14.99 (50% off)
- Trials Rising - $5.99 (70% off)
- Brawlout - $9.99 (50% off)
- Rayman Legends - $4.99 (75% off)
- DOOM - $5.99 (70% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $5.99 (70% off)
- PlayStation VR Sale
- Marvel's Iron Man VR - $29.99 (25% off)
- The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners - $29.99 (25% off)
- Tetris Effect - $19.99 (50% off)
- Trover Saves the Universe - $17.99 (40% off)
- Until Dawn: Rush of Blood - $5.24 (65% off)
- Creed: Rise to Glory - $7.49 (75% off)
- Firewall Zero Hour - $5.99 (60% off)
- PlayStation VR Worlds - $5.99 (60% off)
- Audica - $19.49 (35% off)
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew - $7.49 (70% off)
- SUPERHOT VR - $9.99 (60% off)
- Pinball FX2 VR Ultimate Bundle - $14.99 (50% off)
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Street Fighter V - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Five - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
Nintendo Switch
- Hades - $19.99 (20% off)
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate - $15.99 (60% off)
- Board Game Sale
- UNO for Nintendo Switch - $3.99 (60% off)
- Monopoly for Nintendo Switch - $9.99 (75% off)
- Trivial Pursuit Live - $9.99 (50% off)
- Jeopardy! - $7.99 (60% off)
- Wheel of Fortune - $7.99 (60% off)
- RISK Global Domination - $9.99 (50% off)
- Battleship - $9.99 (50% off)
- Clue: The Classic Mystery Game - $14.99 (50% off)
- Carcassonne - $7.99 (60% off)
- Catan - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game Definitive Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Munchkin: Quacked Quest - $9.99 (60% off)
- Pandemic - $7.99 (60% off)
- Summer Sunset Sale
- Mr. Driller: DrillLand - $22.49 (25% off)
- RAD - $7.99 (60% off)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL - $9.89 (67% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $9.59 (80% off)
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 - $9.99 (80% off)
- My Hero One's Justice 2 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch - $14.99 (70% off)
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 ROAD TO BORUTO - $34.99 (30% off)
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Disney TSUM TSUM FESTIVAL - $24.99 (50% off)
- GOD EATER 3 - $19.79 (67% off)
- My Hero One's Justice - $19.79 (67% off)
- SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET Complete Edition - $17.99 (70% off)
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- ONE PIECE: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Atomicrops - $10.49 (30% off)
- Undertale - $9.99 (33% off)
- Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate Edition - $13.99 (60% off)
- Sniper Elite V2 Remastered - $11.89 (67% off)
- Resident Evil 6 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 5 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $14.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil 0 - $12.99 (35% off)
- Resident Evil - $12.99 (35% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations - $7.99 (60% off)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid - $11.99 (40% off)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer: Nintendo Switch Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- Speedrunners - $8.99 (40% off)
- Double Cross - $4.99 (75% off)
- Nidhogg II - $5.99 (60% off)
- Shelter Generations - $7.99 (60% off)
