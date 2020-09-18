Cyberpunk 2077 Nightcity.love is real website full of story and world info from the game Don't miss the chance to visit the Night City equivalent of Geocities and learn more about the world of Cyberpunk 2077.

The rabid masses who have been yearning for more news on CD Projekt Red’s upcoming CyberPunk 2077 were gathered around their screens this afternoon for the latest episode of Night City Wire, a series of webstreams offering information and insight into the most anticipated game of 2020. One of the coolest parts of today’s show was the reveal of Nighcity.love, the official website of Night City (as so it says in the website’s header). Nightcity.love is a glorious, jumbled mess of retro and modern web design that is rotten with pop-ups and advertisements and purports to have all the information that visitors to Night City may need.

In addition to the wonderful world-building the site offers, new screenshots for the game are on display and likely some pertinent information on folks that players are sure to interact with while playing Cyberpunk 2077. The attention to detail is admirable as the designers have loaded the webpage full of great stuff, even in the now-customary cookie policy pop up. Car ads, food ads, and political ads jump out of every inch of the page, offering insight into how the citizens of Night City are bombarded with the strangling squeeze of consumerism.

Should you manage to get past the animated twerk ads and pop-ups showing elephants under laser attack, you’ll find information on each of the city’s districts, as well as informal crime reports provided by the Night City Police Department. The website purports to be hosted by Arasaka, a company that is sure to be deeply intertwined with the quests in the game, especially if you're on the Corpo Lifepath.

For more information out of today’s Night City Wire episode, keep it tuned to Shacknews. It is the place to be for all the latest development on Cyberpunk 2077 as well as all the other big releases coming this holiday season. Be sure to check out our 2020 video game release dates calendar for up-to-the-minute information on when you can play the newest games.