Which Lifepath should you choose? - Cyberpunk 2077

One of the big features of Cyberpunk 2077’s main campaign is the ability to choose between three different Lifepaths, or backstories. These paths will unlock a variety of different things within the game – from dialogue options to new starting points and more. If you’re stuck trying to figure out which Lifepath you should choose to start with first, then we can help. Here’s everything you need to know to choose between the Street Kid, Corpo, and Nomad Lifepaths.

Lifepaths are an important part of setting your character up in Cyberpunk 2077 and knowing which one you want to choose is going to be key to getting started. Not only will your Lifepath determine where you begin your story, it will also open up other doors and options for you as you continue your journey later in the game.

But which Lifepath should you choose? Well, that all comes down to what you’re looking for in your character. The three options available to you include the Street Kid, Corpo, and Nomad Lifepaths. Each one offers a distinct different starting point and some additional insights into the world of Cyberpunk 2077.

Each Lifepath offers players a different look at the city.

Those looking to have a keen understanding of the corporate world – and the ability to read between the lines and understand a lot of subterfuge – will want to start off with the Corpo Lifepath. As a member of the Corporate elite, you’ll be able to see through different conversation options and understand things that Street Kids and Nomads might not be able to pick up on. This can open a lot of doors for you with other elites, giving you access to new avenues and quest options.

On the opposite side of things, the Street Kid Lifepath will give players a better understanding of the dark alleyways that make up Night City. Playing as this Lifepath will allow you to understand the ins and outs of the street, making it easy to pick up on different drugs and other things that the Nomads and Corpo lifepaths might not be privy to.

Of course, those looking for a completely fresh look at Night City will probably find themselves looking into the Nomad Lifepath. This particular backstory takes players outside of the city, where they will experience a completely new side of things. With the Nomad path, players will begin their journey in the Badlands, where they’ll work to build up their own connections and make their way deep into Night City over time. It’s an interesting way to approach the world and it offers a very different perspective to the other paths on display here.

As you can see, each Lifepath will offer its own distinct pros for players to take into account. Ultimately, the path that fits you best all comes down to player preference. Personally, I think I’m going to start off with the Corpo role, just because I think it would be cool to see how the elite of the city work and experience things from that point of view. Either way, these Lifepaths should offer players plenty of replayability in what already appears to be shaping up to a massive RPG.

Now that you know a bit more about each option, you can figure out which Lifepath you should choose and head back over to our Cyberpunk 2077 topic for even more info and news.