Evening Reading - October 29, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another edition of Evening Reading.
TJ Denzer
1

Welcome to the end of another fine day and nearly the end of October, Shackers. It’s almost Halloween, almost November, and almost the full swing of the winter holidays. We hope you’ve enjoyed our coverage as we coast into the end of the year, and hope you stick around to enjoy what we have next. For now, it’s time to close down another day of posting with the Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!

The Dwayne Statue is the gift that keeps giving

The Dwayne has changed. Pray it doesn’t change further.

RANGERS, ASSEMBLE!!!

An unstoppable force vs an immovable object.

The Terrifier is not very terrifying

I keep seeing this guy and all I know about him is his movies are both gory and bad.

Ghost Face has a release date in Mortal Kombat 1

Looks like MK1 is getting itself ready for the holidays as well. Ghost Face looks cool.

Are you playing the Monster Hunter Wilds beta?

Don’t forget to sleep. It’s easy to forget.

Alternative media in Red Dead Redemption

John Marston seems like he’d probably be pretty annoyed with that there Shinji feller.

And there you have it, Shackers. That wraps up your Evening Reading for this October 29. Thank you very much for sticking around and checking out the site. We appreciate you checking out our content and hope you’ll stick around. If you want to support the website, you can through Shacknews Mercury for as little as a dollar a month. Don’t have a dollar? Don’t need one to enjoy Shackpets. It’s a free mobile app on iOS and Android where players can upload, share, and view cute pet pics, pitting them against each other in votes for the battle of ultimate cuteness. You could also check out Bubbletron, which is a free browser app where you can assemble trillion-dollar start-up ideas from a daily randomized series of prompts.

Bubbletron values a start-up for a Double-Stuffed Hard Candies Teleporter at $1,403,600,000.
Bubbletron doesn't think an extra thick hard candy delivery system is all that impressive, but he doesn't think it's worthless either.
Source: Bubbletron

Thanks for stopping by and have a good night, Shackers. Have a safe and happy holiday.

Senior News Editor
