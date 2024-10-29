Evening Reading - October 29, 2024

Welcome to the end of another fine day and nearly the end of October, Shackers. It’s almost Halloween, almost November, and almost the full swing of the winter holidays. We hope you’ve enjoyed our coverage as we coast into the end of the year, and hope you stick around to enjoy what we have next. For now, it’s time to close down another day of posting with the Evening Reading.

The Dwayne Statue is the gift that keeps giving

This Wade statue memes have me dyyyyying 😭 pic.twitter.com/mI30KzxRkf — BONG Marley 🇯🇲🇻🇪🇬🇧 (@Euro_Jamerican) October 28, 2024

The Dwayne has changed. Pray it doesn’t change further.

Dwayne Wade’s statue is straight up DISRESPECTFUL 😭 pic.twitter.com/8IpevDxfQe — VICTORIEUX ⚾️ (@Victorieux_) October 29, 2024

RANGERS, ASSEMBLE!!!

An unstoppable force vs an immovable object.

The Terrifier is not very terrifying

I keep seeing this guy and all I know about him is his movies are both gory and bad.

Ghost Face has a release date in Mortal Kombat 1

Do you like scary movies?



Ghostface joins the #MortalKombat1 roster on November 19!https://t.co/wsuQYWA5Ig — Ed Boon (@noobde) October 29, 2024

Looks like MK1 is getting itself ready for the holidays as well. Ghost Face looks cool.

Are you playing the Monster Hunter Wilds beta?

I’m so tired pic.twitter.com/DcmCBQ8hsx — Monster Hunter Jhokes 🎃 (@QuirklessStoner) October 29, 2024

Don’t forget to sleep. It’s easy to forget.

Alternative media in Red Dead Redemption

John Marston watches Neon Genesis Evangelion in a movie theater, circa 1911 pic.twitter.com/Yr66b5KVql — Casey Mongillo (ケイシ・モンジロ) 🌟 (@CaseyTheVA) October 29, 2024

John Marston seems like he’d probably be pretty annoyed with that there Shinji feller.

