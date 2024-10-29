Evening Reading - October 29, 2024

Welcome to the end of another fine day and nearly the end of October, Shackers. It’s almost Halloween, almost November, and almost the full swing of the winter holidays. We hope you’ve enjoyed our coverage as we coast into the end of the year, and hope you stick around to enjoy what we have next. For now, it’s time to close down another day of posting with the Evening Reading.
In case you missed it at Shacknews…
- Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition announced for Switch, coming in March 2025
- Mighty Morphin Power Ranger: Rita's Rewind gets December release date
- Path of Exile 2 early access launch delayed to early December
- Sony shuts down Concord developer Firewalk Studios
- Metal Slug Tactics will be on Xbox & PC Game Pass on release day
- Disney Dreamlight Valley: The Storybook Vale adds a villain-torn realm in November
- Google (GOOGL) Q3 2024 earnings results beat EPS and revenue expectations
- Electronic Arts (EA) boosts FY 2025 revenue and earnings outlook on strong football sales
- AMD Q3 2024 Gaming segment revenue plummeted 69% from prior year
- Google (GOOGL) reports $8.92 billion of YouTube ad revenue in Q3 2024
- AMD Q3 2024 earnings results beat revenue expectations on in-line EPS
- Snapchat (SNAP) board of directors approves $500 million share buyback program
- Snapchat (SNAP) Q3 2024 earnings results beat EPS expectations on slight revenue miss
- Reddit (RDDT) ended Q3 2024 with 97.2 million Daily Active Users (DAUs)
- The Fear Business review: What's old is new again
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle shoots for the cinematic Indy experience
And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!
The Dwayne Statue is the gift that keeps giving
This Wade statue memes have me dyyyyying 😭 pic.twitter.com/mI30KzxRkf— BONG Marley 🇯🇲🇻🇪🇬🇧 (@Euro_Jamerican) October 28, 2024
The Dwayne has changed. Pray it doesn’t change further.
Dwayne Wade’s statue is straight up DISRESPECTFUL 😭 pic.twitter.com/8IpevDxfQe— VICTORIEUX ⚾️ (@Victorieux_) October 29, 2024
RANGERS, ASSEMBLE!!!
Last one.... I swear...... 😅 pic.twitter.com/4QuiGQ23p8— BossLogic (@Bosslogic) October 29, 2024
An unstoppable force vs an immovable object.
The Terrifier is not very terrifying
空気の読めないホラー映画まだ面白い pic.twitter.com/USC6SfRGKz— ゆっくりテト (@yukkuriteto) October 29, 2024
I keep seeing this guy and all I know about him is his movies are both gory and bad.
Ghost Face has a release date in Mortal Kombat 1
Do you like scary movies?— Ed Boon (@noobde) October 29, 2024
Ghostface joins the #MortalKombat1 roster on November 19!https://t.co/wsuQYWA5Ig
Looks like MK1 is getting itself ready for the holidays as well. Ghost Face looks cool.
Are you playing the Monster Hunter Wilds beta?
I’m so tired pic.twitter.com/DcmCBQ8hsx— Monster Hunter Jhokes 🎃 (@QuirklessStoner) October 29, 2024
Don’t forget to sleep. It’s easy to forget.
Alternative media in Red Dead Redemption
John Marston watches Neon Genesis Evangelion in a movie theater, circa 1911 pic.twitter.com/Yr66b5KVql— Casey Mongillo (ケイシ・モンジロ) 🌟 (@CaseyTheVA) October 29, 2024
John Marston seems like he’d probably be pretty annoyed with that there Shinji feller.
And there you have it, Shackers. That wraps up your Evening Reading for this October 29. Thank you very much for sticking around and checking out the site. We appreciate you checking out our content and hope you'll stick around.
Thanks for stopping by and have a good night, Shackers. Have a safe and happy holiday.
