AMD Q3 2024 Gaming segment revenue plummeted 69% from prior year AMD's gaming division saw a sizable drop in year-over-year comparisons.

AMD’s Q3 2024 earnings report is here and chronicles the past few months at the tech company. In addition to revenue and EPS figures, the report shows that AMD’s Gaming segment revenue dropped a staggering amount in Q3 2024.

The Segment Summary section of AMD’s Q3 2024 earnings report provides the figures for the company’s Gaming division. Revenue was $462 million, which represents a 69 percent drop compared to Q3 2023. The company goes on to say that “The Gaming segment primarily includes discrete GPUs and semi-custom SoC products and development services.”

AMD stock took a nosedive in after-hours trading, down as low as $154.24 after ending the day at $166.25.

AMD’s full report shows that it beat revenue expectations and was in line with EPS expectations. Stick with Shacknews for more financial news.