AMD Q3 2024 Gaming segment revenue plummeted 69% from prior year

AMD's gaming division saw a sizable drop in year-over-year comparisons.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
AMD
2

AMD’s Q3 2024 earnings report is here and chronicles the past few months at the tech company. In addition to revenue and EPS figures, the report shows that AMD’s Gaming segment revenue dropped a staggering amount in Q3 2024.

The Segment Summary section of AMD’s Q3 2024 earnings report provides the figures for the company’s Gaming division. Revenue was $462 million, which represents a 69 percent drop compared to Q3 2023. The company goes on to say that “The Gaming segment primarily includes discrete GPUs and semi-custom SoC products and development services.”

AMD's stock chart on October 29, 2024.

AMD stock took a nosedive in after-hours trading, down as low as $154.24 after ending the day at $166.25.

AMD’s full report shows that it beat revenue expectations and was in line with EPS expectations. Stick with Shacknews for more financial news.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

