Metal Slug Tactics will be on Xbox & PC Game Pass on release day Game Pass subscribers will be able to enjoy Metal Slug Tactics as it enters the playable library on its November release.

As Dotemu and Leikir Studios continue to close in on the release date for Metal Slug Tactics, they had more fun surprises for players this week. As if the Ikari Warriors as playable characters wasn’t enough, Metal Slug Tactics is coming to Xbox and PC Game Pass on Day 1 when it comes out on PC and consoles.

Dotemu and Leikir Studio announced Metal Slug Tactics’ upcoming arrival on Game Pass alongside the latest gameplay showcase featuring Ralf, Clark, and Leona. On November 5, 2024 when Metal Slug Tactics arrives on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, it will also come to the Xbox and PC Game Pass libraries for subscribers to play at no additional cost. Otherwise, the game will run you about $24.99 USD.

This is a solid win for Game Pass subscribers. Despite the program taking a price hike or two, it’s still a pretty good value if you’re playing a lot of Xbox published games and want access to future titles. Games like Metal Slug Tactics don’t always stay on the program, but it does give players a low-risk opportunity to try the game.

With Metal Slug Tactics set to arrive at the beginning of November, stay tuned for more news and coverage on the game as it drops, right here at Shacknews.