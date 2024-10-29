New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Sony shuts down Concord developer Firewalk Studios

Sony has also confirmed the closure of German-Finnish studio Neon Koi.
Donovan Erskine
2

Sony has made the decision to shut down Firewalk Studios, the developer behind Concord. The company will also close Neon Koi, which it acquired in 2022.

Hermen Hulst, the CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, confirmed the closure of Firewalk Studios in an internal email that was published online.

Concord, the first game developed by Firewalk Studios, was released and subsequently taken offline in less than two weeks this past summer. At the time, the studio said that it was considering ways to bring Concord back. Now, Sony has decided to “permanently sunset” the game.

Neon Koi was founded in 2020 and acquired by Sony in 2022. The studio was working on a live-service game.

Despite today’s news, Hulst remains steadfast in the belief that Sony Interactive Entertainment is becoming a “resilient and capable organization.”

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

    October 29, 2024 11:03 AM

      October 29, 2024 11:03 AM

      damn, just brutal

      October 29, 2024 11:07 AM

      They are just trashing the whole thing. Thats incredible.

      Bungie next on the chopping block?

      October 29, 2024 11:30 AM

Sony should have known that this game was going to fail miserably just based off the reactions to the cinematic/gameplay trailer reveals back in June. Check the Youtube comments from the time of the reveal. F2P would not have saved this game.

