Sony shuts down Concord developer Firewalk Studios Sony has also confirmed the closure of German-Finnish studio Neon Koi.

Sony has made the decision to shut down Firewalk Studios, the developer behind Concord. The company will also close Neon Koi, which it acquired in 2022.

Hermen Hulst, the CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, confirmed the closure of Firewalk Studios in an internal email that was published online.

We consistently evaluate our games portfolio and status of our projects to ensure we are meeting near and long-term business priorities. As part of our ongoing efforts to strengthen SIE’s Studio Business, we have had to make a difficult decision relating to two of our studios – Neon Koi and Firewalk Studios.

Source: PlayStation Studios

Concord, the first game developed by Firewalk Studios, was released and subsequently taken offline in less than two weeks this past summer. At the time, the studio said that it was considering ways to bring Concord back. Now, Sony has decided to “permanently sunset” the game.

Neon Koi was founded in 2020 and acquired by Sony in 2022. The studio was working on a live-service game.

Despite today’s news, Hulst remains steadfast in the belief that Sony Interactive Entertainment is becoming a “resilient and capable organization.”