Electronic Arts (EA) boosts FY 2025 revenue and earnings outlook on strong football sales EA's football titles, American and global, carry the publisher to a successful quarter.

Electronic Arts (EA) has reported in with its quarterly financial results. The outlook for the company appears to be positive and it's largely based on sales from football. What kind of football? Take your pick, because they all look to be doing well in terms of sales. That's why the company has boosted its FY 2025 revenue and earnings outlook.

According to the Electronic Arts Q2 2025 earnings release, American football titles are set to exceed $1 billion USD in net bookings for the coming fiscal year. This applies to all-time best seller EA Sports College Football 25, as well as EA Sports Madden NFL 25. Meanwhile, global football has helped EA grow from a live service perspective with projections for the EA Sports FC series expected to grow over the next fiscal year.

Continuing sales from games like College Football, Madden, and FC helped contribute to a total net revenue of $2.025 billion for EA's latest fiscal quarter. Other contributors to this number include The Sims 4, which has seen its player count increase to 15 million over the past year.

EA's next fiscal quarter will continue to rely on revenue from the publisher's football (American and global) titles, as well as the upcoming Dragon Age: The Veilguard. That is set to release later this week. There appears to be nothing specified for the immediate future with the exception of a mystery partner title slated for Q4 2025.

We'll continue to monitor what's happening with Electronic Arts. We'll carry the Electronic Arts (EA) Q2 2025 earnings call live on the Shacknews Twitch channel and have it available on demand on the Shacknews YouTube channel afterwards.