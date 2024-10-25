EA Sports College Football 25 has reportedly crossed all-time best sales of a US football game College Football 25 is said to have beaten previous record holder Madden NFL 07 in terms of US dollar sales.

The return of college football sims from EA has garnered a lot of attention. In fact, financially, it’s reportedly the best-selling US football game so far, allegedly crossing the #1 spot for sales in US dollars. The previous record holder was Madden NFL 07, making this the first game to break that record in more than a decade.

The sales of EA Sports College Football 25 were reported by Mat Piscatella of the Circana sales data group (NPD). According to Mat, EA Sports College Football 25 “is now the all-time best-selling football video game in US dollar sales.” It still trails behind NBA 2K21 in terms of best-selling sports game ever, but it has now beaten out Madden NFL 07, which held the record in US football games for years. Piscatella clarifies as well that Madden NFL 07 still has the record for lifetime unit sales of a football game in the US, where College Football 25’s numbers are a little muddled by the MVP Bundle that included Madden NFL 25.

Here are the top 10 best-selling Sports video games all-time in the US market, ranked by full game dollar sales (excluding add-on content and hardware bundles).Source - Circana Retail Tracking Service.



[image or embed] — Mat Piscatella (@matpiscatella.bsky.social) October 24, 2024 at 10:20 AM

For what it’s worth, many critics agreed that College Football 25 was a solid return to form for college football sims from EA Sports, ourselves included in our Shacknews review. The game saw tons of attention right out of the gate, too. More than 5 million people were playing College Football 25 in its first week of release.

With such an incredible start to the return of college football sims, EA Sports has to be feeling good right about now. As we watch for the latest news and updates on College Football 25 and other EA Sports titles, stay tuned to Shacknews.