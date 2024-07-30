5 million people played EA Sports College Football 25 in its first week The long-awaited return of college football games spurred major sales for EA.

EA Sports College Football 25 has been the most talked-about video game of the summer, as fans have waited over a decade for the return of EA’s CFB simulator. That excitement has led to players flocking towards the game upon release, as College Football 25 tallied five million players in its first week.

Electronic Arts shared the latest statistics for College Football 25 in its Q1 2025 earnings report. Out of the five million players that logged into College Football 25 in its first week, 500,000 of them did so through the EA Play trial.



Source: EA Sports

We won't get a full, proper look at EA Sports College Football 25's financial performance until the next quarter ends, but all signs are pointing towards the game being a massive hit for the company.