5 million people played EA Sports College Football 25 in its first week

The long-awaited return of college football games spurred major sales for EA.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
EA Sports
1

EA Sports College Football 25 has been the most talked-about video game of the summer, as fans have waited over a decade for the return of EA’s CFB simulator. That excitement has led to players flocking towards the game upon release, as College Football 25 tallied five million players in its first week.

Electronic Arts shared the latest statistics for College Football 25 in its Q1 2025 earnings report. Out of the five million players that logged into College Football 25 in its first week, 500,000 of them did so through the EA Play trial.

The Heisman trophy.

Source: EA Sports

We won’t get a full, proper look at EA Sports College Football 25’s financial performance until the next quarter ends, but all signs are pointing towards the game being a massive hit for the company. For more news where finance intersects with gaming, stick with Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

