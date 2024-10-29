Listen to the Electronic Arts (EA) Q2 2025 earnings call here EA leadership will discuss the results of its Q2 2025 earnings report during the call.

This afternoon, Electronic Arts (EA) will share its Q2 2025 earnings report. Shortly thereafter, the company will hold an earnings call to further discuss those results. You can listen to EA’s Q2 2025 earnings call right here.

Listen to the Electronic Arts (EA) Q2 2025 earnings call

EA’s Q2 2025 earnings call will occur at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. We’ll be streaming it on the Shacknews Twitch channel. The call can also be accessed on EA’s investor relations website.

During the call, check in on our Electronic Arts topic page for any potential news, as we’ll be listening and reading the report.