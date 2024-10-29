New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Listen to the Electronic Arts (EA) Q2 2025 earnings call here

EA leadership will discuss the results of its Q2 2025 earnings report during the call.
Donovan Erskine
EA Sports
This afternoon, Electronic Arts (EA) will share its Q2 2025 earnings report. Shortly thereafter, the company will hold an earnings call to further discuss those results. You can listen to EA’s Q2 2025 earnings call right here.

Listen to the Electronic Arts (EA) Q2 2025 earnings call

EA’s Q2 2025 earnings call will occur at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. We’ll be streaming it on the Shacknews Twitch channel. The call can also be accessed on EA’s investor relations website.

During the call, check in on our Electronic Arts topic page for any potential news, as we’ll be listening and reading the report.

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

