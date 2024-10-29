Snapchat (SNAP) board of directors approves $500 million share buyback program Snapchat says it's looking to offset a portion of the dilution related to stocks given to employees.

Snapchat’s (SNAP) Q3 2024 earnings report brought a slew of new details regarding the company’s latest quarter. This included the announcement of a $00 share buyback program, which has been authorized by Snapchat’s board.

Snapchat announced the share buyback program in its Q3 2024 earnings report. The company explains that the program’s purpose is to “opportunistically offset a portion of the dilution related to the issuance of restricted stock units to employees as part of the overall compensation program designed to foster an ownership culture.”



Source: Snapchat

Snap Inc. also announced today its board of directors has authorized a stock repurchase program of up to $500 million of its Class A common stock. Repurchases of the Class A common stock may be made from time to time, either through open market transactions (including through Rule 10b5-1 trading plans) or through privately negotiated transactions in accordance with applicable securities laws. The timing and actual number of shares repurchased will depend on a variety of factors, including stock price, trading volume, market and economic conditions, and other general business considerations. Repurchases under the program have been authorized for 12 months but the program may be initiated, modified, suspended, or terminated at any time during such period.

Snapchat also reported that it had 443 million Daily Active Users in Q3 2023.