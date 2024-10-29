Mighty Morphin Power Ranger: Rita's Rewind gets December release date In early December 2024, players will be able to suit up with up to five players in co-op beat-'em-up action.

We finally have a release date for Digital Eclipse’s next big game. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind has gotten us good and excited for its arcade-style beat-‘em-up action, and now we know it’s coming in December 2024 to PC and consoles.

Digital Eclipse announced the details about Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind’s release date in a new trailer this week. The game is officially slated to launch on December 10, 2024, on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It will feature up-to-five-player co-op in local and online modes, though crossplay has not been confirmed at this time.

Rita’s Rewind was announced earlier this year by Digital Eclipse during Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest 2024. One of the first new Power Rangers games in many years, we’ve had a chance to play early versions of Rita’s Rewind and found that it’s shaping up to be a solid arcade-style co-op game.

With the release date for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind set, players will be able to see for themselves in December. Stay tuned for more Rita’s Rewind news and coverage as it drops, right here at Shacknews.