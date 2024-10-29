Google (GOOGL) reports $8.92 billion of YouTube ad revenue in Q3 2024 YouTube ad revenue was up about $0.7 billion year-over-year from Q3 2023.

Google has released its earnings results for the most previous fiscal quarter and, once again, YouTube was a major contributor to its overall business. For Q3 2024, YouTube ad revenue on its own delivered around $8.92 billion of revenue for the company. It made for a little more than 10 percent of the company’s overall revenue and was up from previous years.

Google shared its YouTube ad revenue numbers in its Q3 2024 earnings results on its investor relations website this week. The company reported a final YouTube ad revenue of $8.921 billion for Q3 2024. That was up about $0.69 billion from Q3 2023, in which google reported $7.952 billion. It was also a substantial part of Google’s overall revenue for the quarter, which came out to $88.628 billion and beat Wall Street analyst expectations.

Google's stock was up in after-hours trading following the release of its Q3 2024 earnings results.

YouTube obviously continues to be a huge part of Google’s overall business, even if it’s not putting up the revenue numbers of segments like Google Search. Especially in an election year where ad spend is probably boosted quite a bit by political opponents and incumbents, YouTube stands out as one of the most used video platforms on the market.

With that said, it will be interesting to see if Google and YouTube can keep the momentum up in upcoming quarters when the election season is over. As we watch for further news and updates, stay tuned to Shacknews for further Google coverage.