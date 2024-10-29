Google (GOOGL) Q3 2024 earnings results beat EPS and revenue expectations Google's latest financial quarter showed a strong beat on both fronts.

Google (GOOGL) is out with its Q3 2024 earnings report, providing insight to its latest financial quarter. In the latest period, Google managed to beat both EPS and revenue expectations.

Google’s Q3 2024 earnings report was published at the close of markets today. The company tallied $88.27 billion in revenue for the quarter, comfortably beating the expectation of $86.3 billion. Google earned $2.12 per share, which beats the $1.85 expectation.

“The momentum across the company is extraordinary. Our commitment to innovation, as well as our long-term focus and investment in AI, are paying off with consumers and partners benefiting from our AI tools,” said CEO Sundar Pichai.

Google’s stock skyrocketed in after-hours trading, hitting as high as $177.27 after ending the day at $169.68. Stick with Shacknews as we dig for more news in Google’s latest earnings report.