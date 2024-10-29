New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Google (GOOGL) Q3 2024 earnings results beat EPS and revenue expectations

Google's latest financial quarter showed a strong beat on both fronts.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Google (GOOGL) is out with its Q3 2024 earnings report, providing insight to its latest financial quarter. In the latest period, Google managed to beat both EPS and revenue expectations.

Google’s Q3 2024 earnings report was published at the close of markets today. The company tallied $88.27 billion in revenue for the quarter, comfortably beating the expectation of $86.3 billion. Google earned $2.12 per share, which beats the $1.85 expectation.

Google's stock chart on October 29, 2024.

“The momentum across the company is extraordinary. Our commitment to innovation, as well as our long-term focus and investment in AI, are paying off with consumers and partners benefiting from our AI tools,” said CEO Sundar Pichai.

Google’s stock skyrocketed in after-hours trading, hitting as high as $177.27 after ending the day at $169.68. Stick with Shacknews as we dig for more news in Google’s latest earnings report.

News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

