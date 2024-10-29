Path of Exile 2 early access launch delayed to early December It's a three-week delay for the long-anticipated sequel's early access period.

Path of Exile 2 has been in the works for many years and Grinding Gear Games has been working toward a smooth launch. As it turns out, that's going to take a little more time than expected. On Monday evening, Game Director Jonathan Rogers announced that the Path of Exile 2 early access launch would not make its estimated November date and will instead launch in early December.

"Unfortunately, I have some really bad news," Rogers said in a video address. "We have to delay early access for three weeks. The new date is the 6th of December."

Rogers is citing issues with server-side infrastructure as the key reason for the delay. With Grinding Gear having previously pledged to allow all microtransactions from the original Path of Exile to carry over to its sequel, it turns out that the execution of this promise is more time-consuming than it sounds. This is especially true given that the team has to repeat this process for the game's console version. Rogers personally issued an apology to the Path of Exile fanbase for the delay.

Path of Exile 2's early access period was originally slated to begin on November 15. Rogers does note that the state of the game itself was not one of the reasons for the delay, as it appears to be ready to go. Given that we played part of the game ourselves earlier this year, we're inclined to believe this.

The Path of Exile 2 early access period will open up on December 6, but a few extra steps may need to be taken to get into the game. Be sure to read up on our Path of Exile 2 early access guide to learn more.