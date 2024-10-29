New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Path of Exile 2 early access launch delayed to early December

It's a three-week delay for the long-anticipated sequel's early access period.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
Grinding Gear Games
2

Path of Exile 2 has been in the works for many years and Grinding Gear Games has been working toward a smooth launch. As it turns out, that's going to take a little more time than expected. On Monday evening, Game Director Jonathan Rogers announced that the Path of Exile 2 early access launch would not make its estimated November date and will instead launch in early December.

"Unfortunately, I have some really bad news," Rogers said in a video address. "We have to delay early access for three weeks. The new date is the 6th of December."

Rogers is citing issues with server-side infrastructure as the key reason for the delay. With Grinding Gear having previously pledged to allow all microtransactions from the original Path of Exile to carry over to its sequel, it turns out that the execution of this promise is more time-consuming than it sounds. This is especially true given that the team has to repeat this process for the game's console version. Rogers personally issued an apology to the Path of Exile fanbase for the delay.

Path of Exile 2's early access period was originally slated to begin on November 15. Rogers does note that the state of the game itself was not one of the reasons for the delay, as it appears to be ready to go. Given that we played part of the game ourselves earlier this year, we're inclined to believe this.

The Path of Exile 2 early access period will open up on December 6, but a few extra steps may need to be taken to get into the game. Be sure to read up on our Path of Exile 2 early access guide to learn more.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    October 29, 2024 10:40 AM

    Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Path of Exile 2 early access launch delayed to early December

    • MonTy2b legacy 10 years
      reply
      October 29, 2024 12:23 PM

      Ouch! Sounds like the actual game is ready but the integration of POE1 microtransactions and names are not. I have a ton of stuff on POE1 and I wouldn't care if I don't have access to it, but I understand people want access to their already bought items, and it's what was originally promised.

Hello, Meet Lola