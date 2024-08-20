Path of Exile 2 gets a November 2024 early access release date Grinding Gear Games revealed that Path of Exile fans will finally be able to dip their toes into the sequel later this year.

Path of Exile 2 made an appearance during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024, and with it came a release date for the game in early access. It would seem that early access launch of the game is set to arrive on consoles and PC, and players will be able to try their first taste of Path of Exile 2 in November 2024.

Grinding Gear Games showed off the latest look at Path of Exile 2, including its early access release date, during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024. It will be hitting early access on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on November 15, 2024. You can learn more and register your email with the game for updates and details leading into the early access launch on the Path of Exile 2 website. You can see the full trailer below.

With a November 15 early access release date set, stay tuned for more details as they drop, right here at Shacknews.