Watch Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024 here

Gamescom 2024 goes down in Cologne, Germany this week, and the festivities will kick off with Opening Night Live. The showcase will include new game announcements, as well as updates on several upcoming titles. If you’re interested in tuning in, you can watch Gamescom 2024 Opening Night Live right here.

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024 will happen today, August 20, 2024, at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET. It’ll be streamed on the Game Awards Twitch and YouTube channels.

Opening Night Live will be hosted by Geoff Keighley and feature new looks at several games. Civilization 7, Marvel Rivals, and Black Ops 6 have all been confirmed for the show.

That’s how you can watch Opening Night Live 2024. For all of the news from the showcase and the rest of Gamescom, Shacknews has you covered.