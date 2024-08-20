New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Watch Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024 here

Get a new look at Black Ops 6, Monster Hunter Wilds, and more during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Gamescom
1

Gamescom 2024 goes down in Cologne, Germany this week, and the festivities will kick off with Opening Night Live. The showcase will include new game announcements, as well as updates on several upcoming titles. If you’re interested in tuning in, you can watch Gamescom 2024 Opening Night Live right here.

Watch Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024 will happen today, August 20, 2024, at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET. It’ll be streamed on the Game Awards Twitch and YouTube channels.

Opening Night Live will be hosted by Geoff Keighley and feature new looks at several games. Civilization 7, Marvel Rivals, and Black Ops 6 have all been confirmed for the show.

That’s how you can watch Opening Night Live 2024. For all of the news from the showcase and the rest of Gamescom, Shacknews has you covered.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

